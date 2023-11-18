Burney Co. Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BTI opened at $31.47 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

