Burney Co. Sells 1,304 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

