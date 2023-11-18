Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $60.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

