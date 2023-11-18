Burney Co. Sells 400 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

