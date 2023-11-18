Burney Co. Decreases Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 34.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of HPS opened at $12.94 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.