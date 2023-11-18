Burney Co. Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GATX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

