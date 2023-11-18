Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 54,881 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Perficient by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Perficient by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,885 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

