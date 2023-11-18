Burney Co. Sells 180 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $998,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 434,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $457.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.