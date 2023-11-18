Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Crocs by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Crocs Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.