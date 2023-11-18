Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

