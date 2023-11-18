Burney Co. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $251,551,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.2 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

