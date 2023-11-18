Burney Co. Has $768,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.22 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

