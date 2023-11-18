Burney Co. Sells 1,801 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

