Burney Co. Sells 298 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $134.89 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

