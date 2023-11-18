Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Burney Co. reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185,554 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

