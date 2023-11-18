Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $179,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7,956.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $652,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

STZ stock opened at $235.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

