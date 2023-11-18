Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $180.98 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.16% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $180,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,676,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

