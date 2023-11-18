Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,274 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.72% of ArcBest worth $183,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,469 shares of company stock worth $1,831,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

