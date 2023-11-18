Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $188,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $32,391,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.38 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

