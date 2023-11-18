Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $186.96 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.33% of Integer worth $186,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITGR

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.