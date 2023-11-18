O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $185,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $968.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $931.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $934.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.