Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.07% of Adient worth $183,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Adient by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adient by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adient by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

