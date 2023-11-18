Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,203 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.64% of Arcos Dorados worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

