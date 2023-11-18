Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 526.0 days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMBNF opened at C$66.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.50. Cembra Money Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.00 and a 52 week high of C$70.00.
About Cembra Money Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cembra Money Bank
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.