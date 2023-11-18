Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,149,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 1,071,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,491.0 days.
Computershare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.
About Computershare
