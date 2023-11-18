China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,858,700 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 40,052,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

Shares of CHHQF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. China Hongqiao Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

