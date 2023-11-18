China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,858,700 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 40,052,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
Shares of CHHQF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. China Hongqiao Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.07.
China Hongqiao Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Hongqiao Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.