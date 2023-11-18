Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Increases By 7.9%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,128,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 12,170,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.6 days.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.92. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.53%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.