Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,588.0 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

