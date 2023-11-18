Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,588.0 days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
