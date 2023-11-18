Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Rises By 7.3%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,697,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 1,582,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.9 days.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CBWBF opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBWBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.