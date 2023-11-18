Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $130.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $136.70.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Woodward by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

