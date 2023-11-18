NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Down 5.1%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 1,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter worth about $27,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,913 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

