Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $77.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

