Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.
Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $17.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of PRI opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.51 and its 200 day moving average is $198.29. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica
In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Primerica
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
