Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $17.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.51 and its 200 day moving average is $198.29. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

