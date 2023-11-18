Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of -2.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Trinseo to earn ($2.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $6.79 on Friday. Trinseo has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $30.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

In related news, CFO David Phillip Stasse purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,357.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,259.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Phillip Stasse bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,357.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,160. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

