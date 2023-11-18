The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 814.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

