The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.02.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
