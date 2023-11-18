Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 7.1%

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 29,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 67,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.