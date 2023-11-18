Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.87-$3.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.80 billion-$55.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.76 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.87-3.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

