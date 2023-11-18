Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shoe Carnival Stock Up 7.6 %
SCVL stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $29.47.
Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
