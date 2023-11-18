Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 7.6 %

SCVL stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 394,453 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 362,138 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after buying an additional 242,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

