Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.58. 101,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,631,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 288,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 105,726 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 306,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 181,372 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

