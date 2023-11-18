NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Up 4.1%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 19,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 370,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $535.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,729.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 766,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,510.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,729.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 766,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,510.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,981.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,257 shares of company stock worth $147,939 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
