ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ESE stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $256,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

