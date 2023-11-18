PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 6.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93. 419,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,212,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCT
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.