PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 6.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93. 419,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,212,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.