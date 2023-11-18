Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.88. 188,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,956,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

