Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,361 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,137,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $190,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

