Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,234 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Ulta Beauty worth $192,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
ULTA opened at $409.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
