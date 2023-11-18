Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.39% of Wintrust Financial worth $195,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $85.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.