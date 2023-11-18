DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

