Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 325,541 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,578,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $192,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,554,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,091,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,601,000 after acquiring an additional 143,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.17 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

