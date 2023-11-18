Spire Wealth Management Has $431,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $700.34 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $633.31 and a 200-day moving average of $632.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

