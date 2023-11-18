Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 335,941 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,594,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 335,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Navient worth $196,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Navient by 144.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 38.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 559,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 156,726 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 23.9% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

